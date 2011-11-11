Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TAIKO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 11.79 12.37 22.92 (-4.6 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-5.2%) Recurring 1.44 2.13 2.30

(-32.4 pct) (+66.4 pct) (-26.8%) Net 1.07 1.11 1.41 (-3.2 pct) (+22.2 pct) (-19.2%) EPS

Y10.75 Y11.11 Y14.15

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.50 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y2.50

NOTE - Taiko Bank Ltd is a small regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

