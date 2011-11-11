Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TAIKO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 11.79
12.37 22.92
(-4.6 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-5.2%)
Recurring 1.44 2.13 2.30
(-32.4 pct) (+66.4 pct)
(-26.8%) Net 1.07
1.11 1.41
(-3.2 pct) (+22.2 pct) (-19.2%) EPS
Y10.75 Y11.11 Y14.15
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.50
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y2.50
NOTE - Taiko Bank Ltd is a small regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8537.TK1.