Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TENOX CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.92 8.17 19.00 (+9.2 pct) (-15.3 pct) (+15.5%) Operating loss 326 mln loss 515 mln loss 140 mln

Recurring loss 287 mln loss 509 mln loss 120 mln Net loss 236 mln loss 325 mln loss 60 mln EPS loss Y35.46 loss Y48.81 loss Y8.99 Annual div Y10.00

Y8.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y8.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Tenox Corp is involved in concrete and steel pile driving work.

