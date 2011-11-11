Nov 11 (Reuters) -
WAKOU SHOKUHIN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.90
5.56 Operating
136 mln 160 mln
Recurring 142 mln 175 mln
Net 87 mln
90 mln EPS Y10.73
Y10.95 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y5.00
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y5.00
NOTE - Wakou Shokuhin Co Ltd manufactures noodle soups.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2813.TK1.