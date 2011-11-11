Nov 11 (Reuters) -

WAKOU SHOKUHIN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.90

5.56 Operating 136 mln 160 mln Recurring 142 mln 175 mln

Net 87 mln

90 mln EPS Y10.73

Y10.95 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y5.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y5.00

NOTE - Wakou Shokuhin Co Ltd manufactures noodle soups.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2813.TK1.