Aug 11 (Reuters) -

SEIWA ELECTRIC MFG CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.56 3.03 9.50 21.00 (+17.3 pct) (+9.5 pct) Operating loss 415 mln loss 555 mln loss 100 mln prft 300 mln Recurring loss 417 mln loss 563 mln loss 150 mln prft 200 mln Net loss 421 mln loss 357 mln loss 180 mln prft 130 mln EPS loss Y34.81 loss Y29.54 loss Y14.87 prft Y10.74

NOTE - Seiwa Electric Mfg Co Ltd is a maker of lighting equipment.

