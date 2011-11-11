Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ORIENTAL CHAIN MFG CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.62 1.53 3.24 (+5.8 pct) (+31.0 pct) (+4.1%) Operating 19 mln 39 mln 61 mln

(-50.9 pct) (-33.0%) Recurring 6 mln 63 mln 32 mln (-89.0 pct) (-75.9%) Net

1 mln 64 mln 23 mln

(-97.2 pct) (-69.6%)

EPS Y0.13 Y4.40

Y1.57 Shares 15 mln 15 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Oriental Chain Mfg Co LTd manufactures roller chains for power transmission.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

