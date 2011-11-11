Nov 11 (Reuters) -

UNIPULSE CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

3.74 2.92

(+27.8 pct) (+14.2 pct) Operating 720 mln 292 mln

(+146.4 pct) (+139.4 pct) Recurring 837 mln 368 mln

(+127.4 pct) (+86.5 pct) Net

532 mln 181 mln

(+193.0 pct) (+286.0 pct) EPS

Y106.55 Y35.38 Annual div

Y30.00 Y15.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y30.00 Y15.00 Y30.00

NOTE - Unipulse Corporation produces industry-use measuring and control devices.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

