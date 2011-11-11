Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
BILLING SYSTEM CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.02 932 mln 1.39
(+9.6 pct) Operating 160 mln 151 mln 232 mln
(+5.9 pct) Recurring 155 mln 150 mln 218 mln
(+3.2 pct) Net 150 mln 145 mln 207 mln
(+3.6 pct) EPS Y9,885.27 Y9,368.96 Y13,384.72
NOTE - Billing System Corp is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3623.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest