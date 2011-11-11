Nov 11 (Reuters) -

BILLING SYSTEM CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.02 932 mln 1.39

(+9.6 pct) Operating 160 mln 151 mln 232 mln

(+5.9 pct) Recurring 155 mln 150 mln 218 mln

(+3.2 pct) Net 150 mln 145 mln 207 mln

(+3.6 pct) EPS Y9,885.27 Y9,368.96 Y13,384.72

NOTE - Billing System Corp is the full company name.

