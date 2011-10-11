UPDATE 4-China invites Britain to attend new Silk Road summit -sources
* "One Belt, One Road" summit key 2017 diplomatic event for China
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
HAGIWAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 33.50 32.10 Operating 560 mln 390 mln Recurring 530 mln 370 mln Net 290 mln 170 mln
NOTE - Hagiwawa Electric Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in machinery and electronic parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7467.TK1.
* "One Belt, One Road" summit key 2017 diplomatic event for China
SHANGHAI, Feb 8 Shanghai stocks rose to a near one-month high on Wednesday, as a strong rally in financial shares erased initial worries stemming from data showing the nation's foreign exchange reserves fell below a psychological level.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 Malaysia's exports growth expanded for a second consecutive month in December, on strong demand for electronic and electrical goods and commodities, government data showed on Wednesday.