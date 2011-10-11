Oct 11 (Reuters) -

HAGIWAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 33.50 32.10 Operating 560 mln 390 mln Recurring 530 mln 370 mln Net 290 mln 170 mln

NOTE - Hagiwawa Electric Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in machinery and electronic parts.