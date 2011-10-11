BRIEF-Wihlborgs extends for Tyréns in Dockan
* Tyréns will lease a total of around 5,500 square meters in renovated and extended property
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to
Aug 31,2011
LATEST
FORECAST Sales 1.82 Operating loss 129 mln Recurring loss 159 mln Net 1.72 NOTE - Ichigo Group Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in securitisation of real estates and management of real estate investment funds. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2337.TK1.
Feb 8 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
SEOUL, Feb 8 South Korea's Lotte Group said Chinese authorities have halted construction at a multi-billion dollar real estate project in the northeastern city of Shenyang after a fire inspection.