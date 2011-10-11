Oct 11 (Reuters) -

ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to

Aug 31,2011

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 1.82 Operating loss 129 mln Recurring loss 159 mln Net 1.72 NOTE - Ichigo Group Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in securitisation of real estates and management of real estate investment funds. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2337.TK1.