Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOTOKU ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.80 18.05 (-29.1 pct) (+0.9 pct) Operating loss 204 mln loss 95 mln

Recurring loss 325 mln loss 367 mln

Net loss 1.11 loss 551 mln EPS loss Y25.07 loss Y12.49 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Totoku Electric Co Ltd makes electronic machinery and parts.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5807.TK1.