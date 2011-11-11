Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOKYO TOMIN BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 25.45
27.79 52.00
(-8.4 pct) (-7.5 pct) (-1.4%)
Recurring 746 mln 1.64 3.30
(-54.4 pct) (-12.6 pct)
(+106.8%) Net 443 mln
1.30 2.00
(-65.9 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+102.0%) EPS
Y11.44 Y33.15 Y51.55
Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Tokyo Tomin Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating in
Tokyo.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8339.TK1.