Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOKYO TOMIN BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 25.45 27.79 52.00 (-8.4 pct) (-7.5 pct) (-1.4%) Recurring 746 mln 1.64 3.30

(-54.4 pct) (-12.6 pct) (+106.8%) Net 443 mln 1.30 2.00 (-65.9 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+102.0%) EPS

Y11.44 Y33.15 Y51.55

Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Tokyo Tomin Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating in Tokyo.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

