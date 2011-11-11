Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANSHIN CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.15 3.37 8.88 (-6.5 pct) (-11.3 pct) (+24.6%) Operating loss 40 mln loss 262 mln prft 100 mln

Recurring loss 53 mln loss 280 mln prft 130 mln Net prft 16 mln loss 275 mln prft 100 mln EPS prft Y1.69 loss Y27.71 prft Y10.23 Shares 10 mln 10 mln

Annual div

Y3.00 nil -Q4 div nil Y3.00

NOTE - Sanshin Corp is a civil engineering company specialising in foundation work.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

