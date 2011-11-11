Nov 11 (Reuters) -
DEAR LIFE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
1.15 1.08 1.64
(+6.6 pct) (-30.1 pct) (+43.1%)
Operating 1 mln 6 mln
(-69.5 pct)
Recurring loss 26 mln prft 20 mln prft 22 mln
Net loss 32 mln prft 2 mln prft 22 mln
EPS loss Y1,252.99 prft Y114.27 prft Y858.12
Annual div Y300.00 Y870.00 Y490.00
-Q4 div Y300.00 Y870.00 Y490.00
NOTE - Dear Life Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3245.TK1.