Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DEAR LIFE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

1.15 1.08 1.64

(+6.6 pct) (-30.1 pct) (+43.1%) Operating 1 mln 6 mln

(-69.5 pct) Recurring loss 26 mln prft 20 mln prft 22 mln Net loss 32 mln prft 2 mln prft 22 mln EPS loss Y1,252.99 prft Y114.27 prft Y858.12 Annual div Y300.00 Y870.00 Y490.00 -Q4 div Y300.00 Y870.00 Y490.00

NOTE - Dear Life Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

