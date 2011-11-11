Nov 11 (Reuters) -
OUG HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 153.17
153.05 320.00
(+0.1 pct) (+0.6 pct) (+0.3%)
Operating 363 mln 247 mln 1.40
(+46.9 pct)
(+17.7%) Recurring 519 mln
483 mln 1.70 (+7.3
pct) (+517.3 pct) (+8.3%) Net
341 mln 189 mln 1.40
(+80.1 pct) (+82.0 pct)
(+27.9%) EPS Y6.25
Y3.46 Y25.62 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - OUG Holdings Inc is a wholesaler of marine products.
