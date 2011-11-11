Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TAIKO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 11.93
12.54 23.22
(-4.9 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-5.3%)
Recurring 1.47 2.15 2.33
(-31.5 pct) (+62.6 pct)
(-26.5%) Net 1.09
1.13 1.44
(-3.0 pct) (+21.4 pct) (-19.1%) EPS
Y10.96 Y11.31 Y14.45
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.50
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y2.50
NOTE - Taiko Bank Ltd is a small regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8537.TK1.