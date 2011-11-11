Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ESPEC CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.31 12.92 31.50 (+10.8 pct) (+36.9 pct) (+6.5%) Operating 569 mln 550 mln 1.30

(+3.4 pct)

(-6.6%) Recurring 636 mln 680 mln 1.45 (-6.6 pct) (-13.9%) Net

521 mln 776 mln 1.40

(-32.8 pct) (-15.4%) EPS Y22.22 Y32.70 Y59.67 Annual div

Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Espec Corp is a major maker of meteorological environment testing equipment.

