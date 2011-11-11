Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KOATSU GAS KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 35.42
32.15 70.00
(+10.1 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+3.2%)
Operating 2.34 1.97 4.30
(+18.6 pct) (+49.9 pct)
(-3.3%) Recurring 2.47
2.29 5.00
(+7.8 pct) (+42.9 pct) (-2.2%) Net
1.36 1.38 2.70
(-1.2 pct) (+63.6 pct)
(-1.2%) EPS Y24.74
Y25.04 Y48.58 Annual div
Y12.00 Y13.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co Ltd is an industrial gas
producer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4097.TK1.