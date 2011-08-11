Aug 11 (Reuters) -

ANABUKI KOSAN INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 34.99 42.74 30.86

9.36 (-18.1 pct) (-4.3 pct)

(-11.8%) (-19.7%) Operating 1.46 721 mln

(+102.9 pct) (-26.9 pct)

Recurring prft 1.05 prft 405 mln prft 1.22 loss 784 mln

(+159.9 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+14.2%)

Net prft 480 mln prft 287 mln prft 666 mln loss 441 mln

(+67.3 pct) (+11.5 pct) (+36.3%)

EPS prft Y18.01 prft Y10.70 prft Y24.97 loss Y16.54 Annual div Y6.00 Y4.00 Y7.00

-Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00

Y3.00 -Q4 div Y4.00 Y2.00 Y4.00

NOTE - Anabuki Kosan Inc plans and sells condominiums.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

