Aug 11 (Reuters) -

MEDIKIT CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.44 3.37 7.28 14.70 (+2.0 pct) (+5.1 pct) Operating 923 mln 798 mln 1.80

3.69 (+15.7 pct) (+3.3 pct)

Recurring 943 mln 830 mln 1.83 3.74 (+13.6 pct) (+3.2 pct) Net

392 mln 388 mln 899 mln 2.17 (+0.9 pct) (-3.5 pct)

EPS Y419.14 Y415.48 Y960.98 Y2,323.84

NOTE - Medikit Co Ltd manufactures medical equipment..

