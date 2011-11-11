Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NISSEI ASB MACHINE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 17.41 16.88 17.80

8.80 (+3.1 pct) (+13.1 pct)

(+2.2%) (-5.7%) Operating 2.51 2.41 2.55

1.20 (+4.3 pct) (+52.0 pct)

(+1.6%) (-22.5%) Recurring 1.90 1.91 2.05

920 mln

(-0.3 pct) (+70.2 pct) (+7.7%)

(-33.5%) Net 1.04 1.28 1.23

550 mln

(-18.2 pct) (+156.8 pct) (+17.9%)

(-34.7%) EPS Y69.49 Y84.97 Y81.91

Y36.62 Annual div Y20.00 Y15.00 Y20.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y20.00 Y15.00 Y20.00

NOTE - Nissei ASB Machine Co Ltd produces molding machines.

