France's Hermes keeps goals after Q4 sales rise 6.6 pct
PARIS, Feb 8 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
PAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.99 36.08 82.91 (+8.1 pct) (+12.8 pct) (+7.1%) Operating 2.69 2.59 7.13
(+3.8 pct) (+52.0 pct)
(+5.3%) Recurring 2.71 2.64 7.09 (+2.4 pct) (+54.3 pct) (+3.7%) Net
778 mln 1.07 2.91
(-27.4 pct) (+50.9 pct) (-8.1%) EPS Y70.75 Y97.41 Y264.58 Annual div
Y45.00 Y45.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y45.00
Y45.00
NOTE - Pal Co Ltd sells men's casual wear.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2726.TK1.
PARIS, Feb 8 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.
KARACHI, Feb 8 For years, violence kept most of Pakistan's aspiring young musicians from following their dreams, whether the threat of Taliban militant attacks or gang wars in the crowded southern port city of Karachi.
* Q1 adjusted EBITA 132 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 127 mln eur