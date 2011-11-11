Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KURIYAMA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

23.36 23.91 33.00

(-2.3 pct) (+23.0 pct) Operating 1.31 1.41 1.75

(-7.3 pct) (+256.6 pct) Recurring 1.61 1.57 1.95

(+2.6 pct) (+220.1 pct) Net

1.16 985 mln 1.40

(+18.1 pct) (+369.9 pct) EPS

Y108.37 Y91.79 Y130.34

NOTE - Kuriyama Corp produces industrial and building materials.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3355.TK1.