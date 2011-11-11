Nov 11 (Reuters) -

IMV CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.60 4.16 5.25

2.77 (+10.7 pct) (+0.2 pct)

(+14.0%) (+13.7%) Operating 355 mln 404 mln

(-12.2 pct)

Recurring 348 mln 398 mln 430 mln 350 mln

(-12.5 pct) (+23.2%)

(+30.4%) Net 179 mln 346 mln 265 mln

215 mln

(-48.3 pct) (+47.9%)

(+57.1%) EPS Y10.96 Y21.20 Y16.21

Y13.15 Annual div Y4.00 Y2.00 Y4.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y4.00 Y2.00 Y4.00

NOTE - IMV Corp manufactures measuring instruments.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7760.TK1.