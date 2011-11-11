Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 69.87 68.27 140.00 (+2.3 pct) (+35.2 pct) (+1.3%) Operating 5.57 5.34 11.20

(+4.2 pct)

(+1.6%) Recurring 5.69 5.41 11.10 (+5.1 pct) (+935.2 pct) (-0.1%) Net

3.11 3.16 6.20

(-1.6 pct) (+523.1 pct) (+1.7%) EPS Y16.71 Y16.98 Y33.33 Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Tsubakimoto Chain Co is a major manufacturer of chains and conveyors.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6371.TK1.