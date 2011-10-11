Oct 11 (Reuters) -

HAGIWAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 75.00 71.00 Operating 1.45 1.20 Recurring 1.40 1.15 Net 750 mln 600 mln

NOTE - Hagiwawa Electric Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in machinery and electronic parts.