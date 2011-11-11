Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TAKAKITA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.93 2.90 Operating 269 mln 180 mln Recurring 282 mln 190 mln Net 131 mln 110 mln

NOTE - Takakita Co Ltd is a general maker of agricultural equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6325.TK1.