SANYU CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.70 2.08 5.50 (+29.8 pct) (-25.8 pct) (-15.5%) Operating 104 mln 74 mln 300 mln

(+40.7 pct) (+0.5 pct) (-43.3%) Recurring 96 mln 75 mln 300 mln (+27.8 pct) (+8.8 pct) (-44.0%) Net

53 mln 44 mln 180 mln

(+20.0 pct) (+4.9 pct) (-69.7%)

EPS Y15.27 Y12.72

Y51.08 Shares 4 mln 4 mln Annual div

Y25.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Sanyu Construction Co Ltd is a general contractor.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

