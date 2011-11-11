Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HIRAMATSU INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Revenues 10.49 10.39 11.03
5.53 (+1.0 pct) (+3.6 pct)
(+5.1%) (+6.5%)
Operating 1.68 1.51
(+11.6 pct) (+40.4 pct)
Recurring 1.66
1.50 1.85 1.01
(+10.9 pct) (+44.7 pct) (+11.0%) (+30.3%)
Net 896 mln 877 mln 1.09
584 mln
(+2.2 pct) (+49.6 pct) (+21.7%)
(+50.9%)
EPS Y5,774.62 Y12,948.99 Y7,442.98
Y3,985.60
Diluted EPS Y5,734.70 Y12,894.42
Annual div Y2,650.00
Y3,682.00 Y2,186.00 -Q2 div
Y1,750.00 Y1,151.00 -Q4
div Y900.00 Y3,682.00 Y1,035.00
NOTE - Hiramatsu Inc operates French restaurant chains.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
