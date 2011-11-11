Nov 11 (Reuters) -
VERITE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.42
4.81
(-8.2 pct)
Operating loss 166 mln prft 20 mln
Recurring loss 230 mln prft 3 mln
Net loss 267 mln loss
65 mln EPS loss
Y11.58 loss Y2.83 Shares
25 mln 25 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Verite Co Ltd is a major retailer of jewellery and
luxury watches.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
