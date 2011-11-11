Nov 11 (Reuters) -

VERITE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.42 4.81 (-8.2 pct) Operating loss 166 mln prft 20 mln

Recurring loss 230 mln prft 3 mln

Net loss 267 mln loss 65 mln EPS loss Y11.58 loss Y2.83 Shares

25 mln 25 mln

Annual div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Verite Co Ltd is a major retailer of jewellery and luxury watches.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

