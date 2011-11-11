Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HOSOKAWA MICRON CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 36.17 31.59 39.00

18.00 (+14.5 pct) (-9.4 pct)

(+7.8%) (+14.5%) Operating 2.75 739 mln 2.80

1.00 (+272.5 pct) (-46.7 pct)

(+1.7%) (+11.5%) Recurring 2.69 636 mln 2.70

900 mln

(+322.5 pct) (-51.1 pct) (+0.3%)

(+5.2%) Net 1.65 336 mln 1.80

600 mln

(+391.6 pct) (-29.9 pct) (+8.9%)

(+14.1%) EPS Y39.93 Y8.12 Y43.49

Y14.50 Diluted EPS Y36.90 Y7.51

Annual div Y7.00 Y5.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.00 Y3.00 -Q4 div

Y4.50 Y3.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Hosokawa Micron Corp is a leading maker of particle processing equipment.

