Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOMONY HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.31
30.44 62.60
(+6.1 pct) (+2.7%)
Recurring 5.23 5.86 9.00
(-10.8 pct)
(+26.1%) Net 2.48
43.80 4.75
(-94.3 pct) (-89.5%) EPS
Y16.30 Y288.29 Y31.26
Diluted EPS Y16.29
Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Tomony Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8600.TK1.