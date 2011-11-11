Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ND SOFTWARE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.44

8.15 Operating 783 mln 1.59 Recurring 775 mln 1.59

Net 416 mln 908 mln EPS Y124.38

Y271.22 Diluted EPS

Y112.67 Annual div Y30.00

Y40.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y40.00

Y30.00

NOTE - ND Software Co Ltd develops computer software.

