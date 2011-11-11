Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOKYO CATHODE LABORATORY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.10 4.13 Recurring loss 357 mln loss 70 mln Net loss 367 mln loss 89 mln

NOTE - Tokyo Cathode Laboratory Co Ltd produces semiconductor testing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6868.TK1.