Nov 11 (Reuters) -

AVELCO CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 42.14 43.05 45.50

24.10 (-2.1 pct) (-1.2 pct)

(+8.0%) (+8.1%) Operating 425 mln 425 mln

(-0.1 pct)

Recurring 522 mln 529 mln 650 mln 550 mln

(-1.3 pct) (+24.4%)

(+35.2%) Net 297 mln 179 mln 310 mln

260 mln

(+65.1 pct) (+113.3 pct) (+4.4%)

(+21.3%) EPS Y27.96 Y16.94 Y29.18

Y24.47 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y12.00

-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

Y6.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y6.00 Y6.00

NOTE - Avelco Corp is major producer of tile, airconditioning and other housing-related works.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

