THE SHIMANE BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.91
5.13 9.89
(-4.2 pct) (-8.1 pct) (-2.9%)
Recurring 224 mln 280 mln 980 mln
(-20.0 pct) (-61.2 pct)
(-4.2%) Net 146 mln
168 mln 580 mln (-13.1
pct) (-58.6 pct) (-10.7%) EPS
Y26.26 Y36.22 Y104.33
Annual div
Y50.00 Y55.00
-Q2 div Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y25.00
NOTE - The Shimane Bank Ltd is the full company name.
