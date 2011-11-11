Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SCWW SHOWA HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 172.00 175.00 Operating 2.30 2.50 Recurring 700 mln 1.00 Net 100 mln 400 mln

NOTE - SCWW Showa Holdings Co Ltd is an electric wire and cable maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5805.TK1.