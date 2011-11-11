Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HIRANO TECSEED CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.58 6.29 22.00 (+84.3 pct) (+3.5 pct) (+26.5%) Operating 542 mln 493 mln 1.05

(+10.1 pct) (-28.0 pct) (-35.5%) Recurring 557 mln 536 mln 1.10 (+3.8 pct) (-23.4 pct) (-35.4%) Net

356 mln 283 mln 650 mln

(+25.8 pct) (-37.2 pct) (-32.8%) EPS Y23.67 Y18.81 Y43.19 Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Hirano Tecseed Co Ltd is a machinery maker.

