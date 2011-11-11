Nov 11 (Reuters) -

JAPAN BRIDGE CORP

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.60 6.50 Operating loss 250 mln prft 200 mln Recurring loss 350 mln prft 110 mln Net 4.40 110 mln

NOTE - Japan Bridge Corp is a maker of steel structures, including bridges. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5912.TK1.