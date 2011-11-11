Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANKO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.85

9.50

(+9.0%) Operating

loss 149 mln loss 50 mln

Recurring loss 124 mln prft 10 mln

Net loss 191 mln loss 60 mln EPS loss Y20.06

loss Y6.30 Annual div -Q2 div

nil nil

NOTE - Sanko Co Ltd is a medium-sized maker of mechanical components for audio, VCR and office automation equipment.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6964.TK1.