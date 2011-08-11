BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
HI CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
307 mln 323 mln 2.06
(-4.8 pct) (-51.3 pct) Operating loss 170 mln loss 145 mln loss 200 mln Recurring loss 172 mln loss 151 mln loss 200 mln Net loss 173 mln loss 152 mln loss 205 mln EPS loss Y5,612.33 loss Y5,319.20 loss Y6,620.81
NOTE - HI Corp is the full company name.
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal