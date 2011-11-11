Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MATSUDA SANGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 97.52 90.68 190.00 (+7.5 pct) (+31.4 pct) (+3.5%) Operating 3.98 2.86 7.00

(+39.0 pct) (+120.7 pct) (+15.7%) Recurring 3.98 2.87 7.20 (+39.0 pct) (+140.6 pct) (+17.3%) Net

2.47 1.70 4.40

(+44.7 pct) (+161.0 pct) (+21.2%) EPS Y87.90 Y60.59 Y157.33 Annual div

Y24.00 Y24.00 -Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y12.00

NOTE - Matsuda Sangyo Co Ltd engages in collection of precious metals and sale of food.

