Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NISSEI ASB MACHINE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 12.26 11.52 12.50

6.10 (+6.4 pct) (+18.9 pct)

(+2.0%) (-5.8%) Operating 1.05 628 mln

(+66.9 pct)

Recurring 1.44 1.04 1.29 500 mln

(+37.9 pct) (+162.4 pct) (-10.1%)

(-48.0%) Net 910 mln 453 mln 770 mln

300 mln

(+100.8 pct) (-15.5%)

(-51.6%) EPS Y60.65 Y30.20 Y51.27

Y19.98 Annual div Y20.00 Y15.00 Y20.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y20.00 Y15.00 Y20.00

NOTE - Nissei ASB Machine Co Ltd produces molding machines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6284.TK1.