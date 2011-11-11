Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ASAKA RIKEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
13.08 11.78
(+11.0 pct) (+33.3 pct)
Operating 456 mln 409 mln
(+11.4 pct) (+203.0 pct)
Recurring 544 mln 380 mln
(+43.2 pct) (+505.8 pct) Net
196 mln 175 mln
(+12.0 pct) EPS
Y78.88 Y69.54 Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00 Y18.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y18.00
NOTE - Asaka Riken Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5724.TK1.