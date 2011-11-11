Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ASAKA RIKEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

13.08 11.78

(+11.0 pct) (+33.3 pct) Operating 456 mln 409 mln

(+11.4 pct) (+203.0 pct) Recurring 544 mln 380 mln

(+43.2 pct) (+505.8 pct) Net

196 mln 175 mln

(+12.0 pct) EPS

Y78.88 Y69.54 Annual div

Y15.00 Y15.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y18.00

NOTE - Asaka Riken Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

