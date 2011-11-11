Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OKAMOTO GLASS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.25 7.00 Operating 420 mln 420 mln Recurring 414 mln 441 mln Net 740 mln 834 mln

NOTE - Okamoto Glass Co Ltd produces glass parts used in optical and IT products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7746.TK1.