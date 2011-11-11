Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HYAKUJUSHI BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 33.45 36.89 67.20 (-9.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) (-2.8%) Recurring 5.01 2.34 11.40

(+114.2 pct) (+349.1 pct) (+75.8%) Net 3.23 1.79 7.00 (+80.5 pct) (+180.6 pct) (+43.1%) EPS

Y10.49 Y5.81 Y22.72

Annual div Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y3.50

Y3.50

NOTE - Hyakujushi Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

