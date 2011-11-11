Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HYAKUJUSHI BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 33.45
36.89 67.20
(-9.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) (-2.8%)
Recurring 5.01 2.34 11.40
(+114.2 pct) (+349.1 pct)
(+75.8%) Net 3.23
1.79 7.00
(+80.5 pct) (+180.6 pct) (+43.1%) EPS
Y10.49 Y5.81 Y22.72
Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Hyakujushi Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8386.TK1.