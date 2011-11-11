Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HIMIKO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.03
5.86 Operating
423 mln 720 mln
Recurring 468 mln 770 mln
Net 285 mln
460 mln EPS Y36.90
Y59.54 Shares 13
mln 13 mln Annual div
Y25.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Himiko Co Ltd is a shoes wholesaler and retailer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9892.TK1.