Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HIMIKO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.03

5.86 Operating 423 mln 720 mln Recurring 468 mln 770 mln

Net 285 mln 460 mln EPS Y36.90

Y59.54 Shares 13 mln 13 mln Annual div

Y25.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y25.00

Y25.00

NOTE - Himiko Co Ltd is a shoes wholesaler and retailer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

