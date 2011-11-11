Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KANESO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.96 3.02 6.83 (-1.7 pct) (-0.6 pct) (+0.8%) Operating loss 46 mln loss 19 mln prft 260 mln

(+8.2%) Recurring loss 61 mln loss 34 mln prft 230 mln

(+11.7%) Net

loss 43 mln loss 30 mln prft 135 mln

(+32.2%)

EPS loss Y3.06 loss Y2.15 prft Y9.48 Shares 14 mln 14 mln Annual div

Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50

-Q4 div Y7.50

Y7.50

NOTE - Kaneso Co Ltd produces metal products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

