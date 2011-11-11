Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KANESO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.96
3.02 6.83
(-1.7 pct) (-0.6 pct) (+0.8%)
Operating loss 46 mln loss 19 mln prft 260 mln
(+8.2%) Recurring loss 61 mln loss
34 mln prft 230 mln
(+11.7%) Net
loss 43 mln loss 30 mln prft 135 mln
(+32.2%)
EPS loss Y3.06 loss Y2.15
prft Y9.48 Shares 14 mln
14 mln Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Kaneso Co Ltd produces metal products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
