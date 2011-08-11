BRIEF-GfK says Michael Dell's stake grows to 10.1 pct
* Says Michael Dell's holding in company has risen to 10.07 percent as of Feb. 7 from 9.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
AVAL DATA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.91 1.63 3.71 7.70 (+16.8 pct) (+138.0 pct) Operating 207 mln 83 mln 350 mln
790 mln
(+149.8 pct)
Recurring 238 mln 117 mln
380 mln 835 mln
(+102.4 pct)
Net 173 mln 96 mln
255 mln 555 mln
(+78.6 pct)
EPS Y29.09 Y13.08
Y42.84 Y93.23 EPS Y13.03
NOTE - Aval Data Corp manufactures computer peripheral equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6918.TK1.
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage: