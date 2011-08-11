BRIEF-GfK says Michael Dell's stake grows to 10.1 pct
* Says Michael Dell's holding in company has risen to 10.07 percent as of Feb. 7 from 9.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
WISEMAN CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.73 1.43 3.16 8.42 (+20.4 pct) (-21.1 pct) Operating loss 224 mln prft 43 mln loss 868 mln loss 124 mln
(-85.2 pct)
Recurring loss 243 mln prft 31 mln loss 911 mln loss 209 mln
(-88.6 pct)
Net loss 204 mln prft 30 mln loss 660 mln loss 341 mln
(-83.0 pct)
EPS loss Y5,537.86 prft Y820.32 loss Y17,838.32 loss Y9,216.47
NOTE - Wiseman Co. Ltd. develops software for welfare services.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3752.TK1.
* Says Michael Dell's holding in company has risen to 10.07 percent as of Feb. 7 from 9.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage: