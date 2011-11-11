Nov 11 (Reuters) -
AIR WATER INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 237.00
226.81 500.00
(+4.5 pct) (+13.7 pct) (+6.0%)
Operating 12.96 13.01 32.00
(-0.3 pct) (+19.7 pct)
(+2.3%) Recurring 13.94
13.80 33.50
(+0.9 pct) (+29.8 pct) (+1.6%) Net
7.72 6.75 17.50
(+14.4 pct) (+39.2 pct)
(+49.8%) EPS Y40.27
Y35.32 Y91.22 Diluted EPS
Y39.55 Y34.44
Annual div Y22.00
Y22.00
-Q2 div Y11.00 Y11.00
-Q4 div Y11.00
Y11.00
NOTE - Air Water Inc is an oxygen maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4088.TK1.